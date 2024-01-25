Hazlewood asks Covid positive Green to stay away while celebrating fall of a wicket

Brisbane, Jan 25 Australia pace bowler Josh Hazlewood shooed away teammate Cameron Green while celebrating a wicket in the ongoing second Test match against West Indies here at The Gabba, due to the latter being Covid positive.

The Australian team, aiming to replicate its success from the previous Test in Adelaide, found itself facing the unwelcome presence of the COVID-19 virus.

Travis Head, Cameron Green, and coach Andrew McDonald tested positive, setting a momentary shadow over the team. While Head managed to recover in time for the Brisbane Test, McDonald and Green had to maintain a cautious distance from the group.

The twist in the tale, however, unfolded as Green, despite testing positive, found a place in Australia's playing XI. Cricket Australia's COVID-19 protocols, nuanced in their approach, permit players to participate with certain restrictions and precautions. Green, standing apart from his teammates during the national anthem, embodied the adaptability required amid these unprecedented times.

As the West Indies won the toss and elected to bat, the game commenced with the jubilation of an early wicket, and a peculiar incident occurred. Josh Hazlewood, in the throes of celebration, had to remind Cameron Green to maintain distance, highlighting the gravity of the COVID-19 protocols even in the heat of on-field triumphs.

Earlier, Steve Smith, offering reassurance on the eve of the match, affirmed Green's physical well-being despite the positive test results. "He’s fine," Smith declared. "No physical drama at all just tested positive. He and Andrew McDonald are both fine."

