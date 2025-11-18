HCL Foundation steps up support for Indian para-athletic community

New Delhi [India], November 18 : HCL Foundation, which drives the corporate social responsibility agenda of HCLTech in India, on Tuesday announced an initiative to support elite and budding Indian para-athletes as part of its 'Sports for Change' initiative.

HCLFoundation's 'Sports for Change' initiative has been empowering young athletes from diverse and underserved backgrounds to pursue sports as a means of personal and professional transformation. The latest initiative, which is being rolled out with the support of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), aims to boost the preparations of top para-athletes for international competitions.

President of Paralympic Committee of India, Devendra Jhajharia, while speaking to ANI, said, "The biggest thing is that today we have a collaboration with the S-HCL Foundation and the Paralympic Committee of India, and under that, they have helped our athletes through a CSR program. Our first priority is to work at the grassroots level. You only see athletes playing in stadiums, but athletes also play in villages. People with disabilities, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen years old, don't want to leave their villages. Through programs like this, we reach out to athletes who are talented but unable to venture out."

"India's para-athletes have shown extraordinary talent and determination, and with the right support, they can achieve even greater success internationally. Organisations like HCLFoundation play a crucial role in creating a stronger ecosystem for para-sports that provides athletes with the equipment, training and nutrition they need to excel. Such initiatives not only uplift our athletes but also strengthen the spirit of inclusion and pride in Indian sports," said Devendra Jhajharia.

A total of 14 elite para-athletes received sports equipment worth Rs 37 lakh. The list of recipients includeSandip Sargar: Gold in Javelin at the WPA Grand Prix for three consecutive years (2022-24); Gayathri HM: Silver at the 2024 World Boccia Challenger in Cairo, Egypt; Kasthuri Rajamani: Bronze at the 2024 Para Powerlifting World Cup in Pattaya, Thailand; Pradeep Kumar: Silver in Javelin at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Para Games and Bronze in Marrakech 2023 Grand Prix; Amisha Rawat: Bronze in Javelin at the 2023 WPA Grand Prix in Nottwil, Switzerland; Bhagyashree Madhavrao Jadav: Silver in Shot Put at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Para Games.

In addition, six budding para-athletes supported by HCLFoundation's Sports for Change initiative were awarded scholarships ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh each, based on individual requirements.

"Over the past few years, Indian para-athletes have excelled in the global sporting arenas and have made India proud. We are delighted to support their endeavour through our Sports for Change initiative, which has been a catalyst for transformation. We will continue to supercharge progress for the athletes and the community at large through our programs," said Nidhi Pundhir, SVP, Global CSR, HCLTech and Director, HCLFoundation.

Over 64,000 athletes have been reached through HCLFoundation's Sports for Change program to date, out of which 25 para-athletes have represented India internationally. HCLFoundation has so far deployed close to Rs 80 crore under the Sports for Change initiative.

