‘He is cold and I am fire’: Chelsea's Noni Madueke on partnership with Cole Palmer

New Delhi, Aug 26 Cole Palmer and Noni Madueke linked up to give Chelsea their first win of the season against Wolves. The West London side won 6-2 on the back of a hat-trick scored by the latter.

All three goals scored by the English winger were set up by Palmer, who ended last season with the most goal contributions in the league. Known for his chilly celebration, Madueke suggested that the pair perfectly complement each other’s playing style by saying, ‘he is cold and I am fire’.

"The first goal was a bit lucky. The second and third ones were just Cole Palmer with two brilliant weight of passes, and I just had to step onto it and score really. They were good finishes on my weaker side," said Maudeke to Chelsea’s media team. "He’s unbelievable. He’s cold and I’m fire. It mixes well. He’s always got the ability to play the pass at the right time. I like to get the ball in space and beat people and make things happen, and luckily it worked," he added.

The game was evenly poised at 2-2 after the opening 45 minutes but Chelsea turned on the gears in the second half. Madueke took only 18 minutes in the second half to score three goals and put the game to bed. New signing Joao Felix also registered the first goal of his second stint at the club, after being subbed on in the 68th minute, on the 80th minute mark to make it six on the night.

Chelsea’s win over Wolves at the Molineux Stadium was their first-ever win at the ground since 2019 when Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham scored a hat-trick to guide the team to a 5-2 victory. Madueke acknowledged the massive victory.

Acknowledging the massive win, Madueke said, “I’m made up for the hat-trick. It means a lot. As a forward player you want to score goals all the time, but most important is the win. It’s been tough coming here the last couple of years. Since I’ve come to the club I can’t remember winning against Wolves, so it’s good to win and for it to be resounding.”

