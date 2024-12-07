He looks at everything as a scoring opportunity: Gavaskar reveals what makes Travis Head dangerous

Adelaide, Dec 7 In the ongoing pink-ball Test between India and Australia at the Adelaide Oval here, Travis Head’s scintillating knock of 140 off 141 balls has drawn high praise from cricketing legends Sunil Gavaskar and Matthew Hayden.

Speaking to Star Sports, Sunil Gavaskar highlighted the unique attitude that sets Head apart. “I think it's a difference in attitude. Where you look at every ball as a scoring opportunity, which is what he does. Which is what Rishabh Pant also does. He looks at every ball as a scoring opportunity.

“Travis Head, why is he so popular? Why is he so dangerous? It’s because he looks at everything as a scoring opportunity. And he's successful more often than not. Particularly against India,” said the former India captain.

Head’s innings, featuring 17 fours and four sixes, was a masterclass in attacking cricket. The left-hander’s ability to mix powerful pulls and cuts with elegant drives left the Indian bowling attack searching for answers. Coming in during a precarious situation for Australia, Head not only steadied the innings but also turned the momentum decisively in his team’s favour.

Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden also lauded Head for his courage and consistency. “I think he made a promise to himself very early doors in his test match cricket. And some people aren't brave enough until they reach maybe 30 or even 40 test matches for their country. But he promised himself very early doors that he was going to play the way Travis Head wanted to play. And I admire that courage. Because it's not always easy.

“Especially when you think back to the way that he's dominated India. When you think back to that world test championship, he would have got great confidence out of that. Because it was under some circumstances that he reached the crease at the Oval. And suddenly the game just seemed to open up. And it's amazing how quickly sides that have got this momentum going forward end up sort of reeling back. And that's his resolve and his commitment to himself. He's promised to himself that I'm going to do it my way,” said Hayden on Star Sports.

Head’s innings came on the back of a solid partnership with Marnus Labuschagne, who contributed an assured 64. Together, they helped Australia recover from early setbacks and post a formidable first-innings total of 337. Head’s knock not only showcased his aggressive flair but also underlined his ability to thrive in challenging conditions under the lights.

While Australia capitalised on Head’s brilliance, India struggled in their second innings, finishing day two at 128/5, trailing by 29 runs. With Head leading the charge, Australia appears well-positioned to level the series, as India looks to Rishabh Pant and Nitish Kumar Reddy to stage a fightback on day three.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor