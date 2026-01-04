‘He progressing well...,’ Damien Martyn's wife gives health update after meningitis diagnosis

New Delhi, Jan 4 Former Australian Test batter Damien Martyn’s wife said that the 54-year-old is showing encouraging signs of improvement as he continues his recovery after being placed in an induced coma while receiving treatment for meningitis.

Martyn, who represented Australia in 67 Test matches, was taken to the hospital on the Gold Coast late last month after falling seriously unwell. He remains under medical care as his condition continues to stabilise.

"Damien is progressing well with his medical treatment. We would like to thank everyone for the incredible outpouring of support our family has received. We also want to express our deepest appreciation to the medical team at Gold Coast University Hospital, who have been nothing short of amazing throughout this challenging time. This has been a trying time, and the family ask that you respect their privacy,'' Martyn's partner, Amanda, told News Corp.

Martyn had been an active voice on social media as recently as Christmas Eve, when he shared his thoughts on the Ashes series, before being struck down by meningitis, a serious condition involving inflammation of the protective membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord.

News of his illness prompted an outpouring of support from across the cricketing world, with former teammates and rivals, including Adam Gilchrist, VVS Laxman and Michael Vaughan, publicly sending messages of encouragement.

A Darwin native, Martyn made his Test debut at just 21 in the 1992–93 home series against the West Indies, replacing Dean Jones, and was appointed captain of Western Australia by the age of 23.

One of the finest moments of his international career came in India in 2004, when he was named player of the series in Australia’s most recent Test series victory on Indian soil. Martyn topped the scoring charts in four of Australia’s eight innings during the fiercely contested Border-Gavaskar Trophy campaign.

His highest Test score of 165 came against New Zealand in 2005, part of a career that yielded 13 centuries in the baggy green. Martyn brought his Test career to a close midway through the 2006–07 Ashes series, with his final appearance at the Adelaide Oval.

In the one-day arena, Martyn played 208 matches for Australia, averaging 40.8. He played a pivotal role in the 2003 World Cup final, finishing unbeaten on 88 as Australia defeated India to claim the title.

After retiring, Martyn spent a brief period in commentary before largely stepping back from the public eye, maintaining a low profile in recent years.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor