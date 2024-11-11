'He should be talking about Australia': Gambhir blasts Ponting for remark over Virat's form

Mumbai, Nov 11 India head coach Gautam Gambhir hits back at former Australia captain Ricky Ponting for questioning Virat Kohli's place in Test team after a series of low scores. The India head coach backed his senior players including captain Rohit Sharma and said Ponting should talk about the Australian team.

Both Rohit and Kohli were not at their best in the recently concluded three-match home series against New Zealand. In six innings, Rohit managed only 91 runs including a half-century while Kohli scored 93 runs of which 70 came in the second innings of first Test in Bengaluru.

"What does Ricky Ponting have to do with Indian cricket? He should be talking about Australia. Look, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are still passionate about the game and want to achieve more," Gambhir told reporters in his pre-departure press conference.

"They are hungry for success and have done exceptionally well for the country over the years. Even the other players are doing a fine job, and I am sure we will improve as a group. I have no concerns regarding Virat and Rohit," he added.

Gambhir expressed full confidence in senior batters and rubbished aside any doubts on their form. "I have no concerns whatsoever for Rohit and Virat. I think they are incredibly tough men and have achieved a lot for Indian cricket and will continue to do so.

"My role is to ensure that their hunger is still there and they continue to work really hard," he said.

Last week, Ponting had raised concerns over Kohli's form in the ICC Review, saying, "I saw a stat the other day about Virat, it said he's only scored two (three) Test hundreds in the last five years. That didn't seem right to me, but if that is right, then that is, I mean, that's a concern. There wouldn't be anyone else probably even playing international cricket as a top-order batsman that's only scored two Test match hundreds in five year."

