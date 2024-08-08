"He should not try to bring politics into our family": Babita Phogat reacts to Bhupinder Hooda's remark on Vinesh

Charkhi Dadri (Haryana) [India], August 8 : Former wrestler and BJP leader Babita Phogat reacted to former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda's remark of sending Vinesh Phogat to Rajya Sabha with a strong statement that he should keep politics away from her family.

After flawlessly storming into the women's 50kg gold medal match at the Paris Olympics, Vinesh on Thursday was disqualified before the final against the United States Sarah Ann Hildebrandt after breaching the weight mark.

Her disqualification became the talking point of the entire country, and many politicians in the political spectrum consoled her, while some associated it with conspiracy.

On Friday, Bhupinder Hooda claimed that if he had the majority, he would have given a seat to Vinesh in the Rajya Sabha.

"Today a Rajya Sabha seat is vacant (in Haryana). If I had the majority, I would have sent her to the Rajya Sabha," Bhupinder told ANI.

Following his remark, Vinesh's cousin, Babita, retaliated by claiming that Bhupinder Hooda has his agenda and he should keep politics away from her family.

"Bhupinder Hooda should first tell during his govt how many players he sent to Rajya Sabha. Hooda Sahab is only behind in getting the chair. He should not try to bring politics into our family and divide our family," Babita told ANI.

Babita's father, Mahavir Phogat, was in sync with the views of her daughter and claimed that Bhupinder Hooda's remark was a "political stunt".

"This is a political stunt. Today, Bhupinder Hooda said that Vinesh should be sent (to the Rajya Sabha), but why was Geeta Phogat not sent to the Rajya Sabha during his government?"

Mahavir pointed out that in the 2010 Commonwealth Games, Babita won silver, and Geeta clinched the gold, and the Hooda government was in power. According to Mahavir, his daughters were set to become DSPs, but Bhupinder Hooda discriminated and didn't allow it to happen.

"When the Commonwealth Games were held in 2005 and 2010, Babita Phogat won the silver medal, and Geeta Phogat won the gold medal. She was the first Indian wrestler to win the Commonwealth gold medal. After that, in 2012, Geeta became the first woman wrestler to qualify for the Olympics. At that time, Hooda's government was in power, and Geeta and Babita were to be made DSPs, but Hooda sahab discriminated and made Geeta an inspector and Babita a sub-inspector. We filed a case, and the matter was resolved through the court," Mahavir told ANI.

On Friday, following her disqualification, Vinesh announced her retirement. She has also appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

According to an IOA source, Phogat has requested the CAS to award her the silver medal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor