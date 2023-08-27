"He will perform well for country": Neeraj Chopra's father ahead of World Athletics Championship Javelin final

Panipat (Haryana) [India], August 27 : Ahead of the World Athletics Championship 2023 Men's Javelin Final, Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra's father Satish Kumar said on Sunday exuded confidence that his son would perform well for the country.

Neeraj Chopra is all prepared to compete in the final of the Men's Javelin throw at the World Athletics Championship 2023 Budapest in Hungary on Sunday.

Ahead of the World Athletics Championship 2023 Men's Javelin Final, Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra's father Satish Kumar says, "This is a very proud moment for our village and the country. I had a conversation with Neeraj, he said that he has done good practice and he will perform well. Athletes from 12 different countries have gone there so all would try to perform well. The country has many expectations and he will perform well."

On Friday, India's "Golden Boy" qualified for the final featuring 12 players in style with a season-best throw of 88.77 m.

Having won gold at the Olympics, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, Diamond League and Under-20 Championships, Neeraj has been eluded by a World Championships gold and having it would boost his personal cabinet and country's athletics credentials immensely.

The Indian thrower will still face some strong names in the field, featuring Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic, Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, the reigning Commonwealth Games champion, and Julian Weber from Germany - the European champion and world No. 2.

India's Manu DP, 2023 Asian Athletics Championships silver medalist and Kishore Jena have also made it to the final, making it the first time ever that three Indian players will play a final together.

