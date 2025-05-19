Head coach Francesco Farioli leaves Ajax after historic title collapse

Amsterdam, May 19 Ajax have confirmed that head coach Francesco Farioli has informed the club's board of his decision to leave the club after a poor end to the season which saw them finish second in the Eredivisie, the Netherlands' top flight.

Ajax were running away with what seemed like a definite 37th Eredivisie title but the club squandered a nine-point lead, with five games to go, which saw PSV Eindhoven win the Dutch league.

"My journey at Ajax started almost one year ago, at De Toekomst, with the aim of bringing Ajax back to where it belongs. And it ended at the Johan Cruijff Arena, finally bringing back Ajax to Champions League, the biggest stage of European football. We wanted to bring new energy to the whole Ajax community, sharing a positive way of working and thinking with the club at all levels."

"Being Ajax first non-Dutch coach since 1998 and the club's first-ever Italian one have been an absolute privilege: together with my staff we embraced this huge challenge with respect, responsibility, passion and determination to succeed. Earning the respect and support from Ajax fans we felt throughout the whole season meant a lot for myself and my staff. We lived unbelievable and unforgettable moments all together: a unique, intense, emotional season in which we shared belief, fighting spirit and pride, finally achieving our goal, accomplishing our mission," said Farioli in a club statement.

Farioli joined Ajax from OGC Nice a year ago, signing a contract until June, 2027. Along with Farioli, assistant coaches Daniele Cavalletto and Felipe Sanchez Mateos, as well as goalkeeping coach Jarkko Tuomisto, will also depart from the technical staff.

Although the Dutch giants won their final game of the season in front of the Ajax faithful at the Johan Cruijff Arena. Farioli was visibly emotional and in tears after the final whistle, giving fans an idea of his possible departure. He also remained non-committal to his future at the club by saying, ‘Ajax’s future is most important’.

It is reported that his departure has to do with tensions rising between him and the club's board and the two parties did not see eye-to-eye on the club's future.

