Head, Markram, Rabada return as Australia host young Proteas side in T20I series

Cairns (Australia), Aug 9 Just a few months after South Africa scripted history by defeating Australia in the final of the 2025 World Test Championship, the Proteas aim to fine-tune their T20 squad with a three-game series Down Under. The series will begin with back-to-back matches at the TIO Stadium in Marrara before concluding at the Cazalys Stadium in Westcourt, Cairns.

The return of Travis Head has further bolstered Australia's batting depth, which was evident in their recent 5-0 sweep of the West Indies. Skipper Mitchell Marsh confirmed he and Head will be opening the innings for the foreseeable future. Meanwhile, South Africa participated in a tri-series in Zimbabwe and lost to New Zealand in the final with an experimental squad.

For the Proteas, A few key names have returned for this trip, notably captain Aiden Markram and pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada, but it also continues to be a test for the young side. Marsh spoke on the exciting challenge of facing a young side.

"They've some young guys that have, I guess, burst onto the scene over the last couple of years. That's always exciting for international cricket, and provides us with a different challenge, but certainly looking forward to coming up against them,” said Marsh to reporters on Friday.

Where to watch Australia vs South Africa 2025 T20 live in India

Live streaming of the Australia vs South Africa T20 2025 cricket series will be available to watch on the JioHotstar website and app in India. Live telecast of the AUS vs SA T20I series on the Star Sports Network TV channels.

Australia vs South Africa 2025 T20 series schedule

As per Indian Standard Time (IST)

August 10, Sunday: Australia vs South Africa 1st match - 2:45 PM

August 12, Tuesday: Australia vs South Africa 2nd match - 2:45 PM

August 16, Saturday: Australia vs South Africa 3rd match - 2:45 PM

Australia vs South Africa 2025 T20 series squads

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen, Rassie van der Dussen

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor