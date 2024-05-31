Healthier choices today for happier tomorrow: PV Sindhu's message to youth on World No Tobacco Day

New Delhi [India], May 31 : To motivate children and youth to steer clear of tobacco in all forms, Indian badminton maestro PV Sindhu has been designated as the brand ambassador for Tobacco Control by the Union Health Ministry.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare organized an event on Friday to observe World No Tobacco Day 2024.

A release said that this year's theme, "Protecting Children from Tobacco Industry Interference," underscored the urgent need to shield youth from the detrimental influences of tobacco consumption.

In a video message, Sindhu urged everyone to unite in the campaign against tobacco use, encouraging individuals to lead a tobacco-free life and embrace healthier choices today for a better tomorrow.

"I am speaking to you today as an athlete, an advocate for health and someone deeply committed to raising awareness about the harms of tobacco use. And the incredible benefits of leading a healthy tobacco-free life. That is why I urge you, especially the Youth of our country to stay away from the harmful use of tobacco. Tobacco is the leading cause of many serious health issues. Such as cancer, heart disease, stroke and lung disease," Sindhu said.

She urged people to join her campaign against tobacco use.

"The statistics are alarming but behind each number is a real person... a friend, family member, or a loved one whose life is adversely affected by tobacco use. This is why I want you to join me in my campaign against tobacco use. Remember that health is your greatest asset and you have the ability to protect it. You can choose to focus on your goals, passion and dreams without letting the harmful effect of tobacco hold you back. We can all play an important role in this fight against tobacco," she said.

"As individuals, we can make the choice to live tobacco-free and support those who are trying to quit. As a community, we can advocate for policies that reduce tobacco use and protect our youth from starting this harmful habit. Let's celebrate World No Tobacco Day every day and commit to living a healthier tobacco-free life. Remember healthier choices today for a happier tomorrow," Sindhu added.

Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra addressed the event through a video message, focusing on the devastating impact of tobacco use. He emphasized the Government's proactive stance, implementing measures across various levelslocal, national, regional, and globalto significantly reduce tobacco prevalence and exposure to tobacco smoke, thereby fostering healthier communities.

He reiterated India's unwavering commitment to safeguarding current and future generations from the major health, social, environmental, and economic harms associated with tobacco use. He highlighted how India's stringent enforcement of the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control has yielded noticeable results, citing tangible outcomes evidenced by the tobacco surveillance and monitoring mechanisms in place.

He unveiled the key focus areas for tobacco control initiatives in 2024, which include strict enforcement of India's National Tobacco Control Law - COTPA 2003, intensified public awareness campaigns, increasing tobacco-free educational institutions, and establishing tobacco-free villages nationwide.

