Healy in doubt for remainder of Ashes after foot injury rules her out of first T20I

New Delhi, Jan 20 Australia captain Alyssa Healy is in doubt for the remainder of the multi-format Women’s Ashes series after a mid-foot soreness ruled her out of the first T20I against England at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

"Alyssa has developed mid-foot soreness on the same side as her previous plantar fascia injury following the ODI series. She is currently being managed in a boot and will not be available for this evening’s game.

"CA's medical team is consulting with specialists to develop an appropriate management plan over the coming days. Her availability for the remainder of the series will be assessed as more information becomes available," said Cricket Australia (CA) in an official statement.

In Alyssa’s absence, vice-captain Tahlia McGrath will captain Australia, while Beth Mooney would take up wicketkeeping duties as Australia, currently having a 6-0 lead in the points-based series, need another win to retain the women’s Ashes trophy.

With Alyssa absent, Australia could hand a T20I debut to Georgia Voll, who filled in during the ODI series against India in December last year, and hit a century in the second match at Brisbane. They can also include Grace Harris, who stepped up to open for Australia during last year’s Women’s T20 World Cup in the UAE.

After returning from the plantar fascia injury sustained in the T20 World Cup, Alyssa also had her WBBL season cut short by a knee problem. It also meant she played as a batter only in the ODI series against New Zealand in December last year and donned the keeping gloves in 50-over games against England.

Following the first T20I in Sydney, Australia and England will play the next two 20-over matches in Canberra on January 23 and in Adelaide on January 25. But questions will rise over whether Alyssa will be fine for the day-night Ashes Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, especially as a keeper-batter.

