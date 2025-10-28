Heavily investing in sports infrastructure: Arunachal CM

Itangar, Oct 28 Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Tuesday that his government has made major investments in sports infrastructure, including the establishment of Khelo India Centres, multipurpose indoor halls, national-level stadiums, and specialised academies to promote diverse sporting disciplines across the state.

Inaugurating the 69th National School Games 2025 (Under-17 Boys and Girls - Boxing) at the Khelo India Indoor Stadium, Itanagar, the Chief Minister said that the government is also extending financial incentives, job reservations, and technical support to promising sportspersons to nurture their growth.

This historic event marks the first-ever hosting of a National School Games competition by Arunachal Pradesh in the 71-year history of the School Games Federation of India (SGFI), he said.

The Chief Minister expressed immense pride at this milestone, calling it a reflection of the state’s growing confidence and capacity to host major national events.

“This is not just an event, but a moment of pride for Arunachal Pradesh as we join India’s long and illustrious journey of school sports under the banner of the SGFI,” Khandu noted.

He highlighted that the SGFI, established in 1954, has been instrumental in nurturing India’s young sporting talent and providing the foundation upon which many national and international athletes have built their careers.

Arunachal Pradesh, which became affiliated with SGFI in 2008-09, has since made impressive progress in developing school-level sports.

“In the last decade, our young athletes have excelled in several disciplines such as Taekwondo, Karate, Wushu, Boxing, and Weightlifting, proving that our youth are among the best in the country,” the Chief Minister pointed out.

He extended heartfelt appreciation to the School Games Federation of India, the Department of Secondary Education, and all organising stakeholders for their collective efforts in making the event possible.

Khandu also lauded the local organising committee, coaches, officials, and volunteers for their tireless work in preparing for this prestigious championship.

Reiterating the state government’s strong commitment towards sports and youth empowerment, Khandu said, “For us, sports is not just about competition; it is about character-building, discipline, teamwork, and resilience. These values shape great citizens as much as they shape great athletes.”

The Chief Minister encouraged young athletes participating in the event to compete with honesty, fairness, and passion.

“You are not just competing for medals, but for your dreams. Win with humility, lose with dignity, and never stop learning,” he told the athletes.

Khandu emphasised that hosting the 69th National School Games in Itanagar reinforces the state’s vision of transforming Arunachal Pradesh into a hub of sporting excellence in the Northeast, contributing to India’s larger sporting success story.

