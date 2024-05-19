Hemanth Muddappa breaks national record at 10th Vroom Drag meet

New Delhi, May 19 Hemanth Muddappa, a 12-time National champion, was in his element once again becoming the fastest quarter-miler in India as he broke the national record at the 10th edition of the Vroom Drag meet.

On his way to winning the grand triple in the Bikes Open event which is held along with the Round 1 of the FMSCI Indian National 4w Drag Championship at the Taneja air strip, near Hosur on Sunday.

Muddappa of Mantra Racing set a time of 09.264seconds in the Super Sport 4stroke 1051 to 1650cc class to break the previous record of 9.298sec set at the same Taneja track by Jordanian Fahim Zahrani in 2023.

Foreign riders are allowed in the Open events by FMSCI, the Indian federation.

The Bengaluru-based champion put the 2024 Suzuki Hayabusa built by Mantra Racing to good use, touching top speeds of 270kph.

He also broke his own record in the Super sport 851 to 1050cc class with a 9.415sec run that erased the 9.480sec he set at Amby Valley in 2016 astride a BMW S1000RR.

He won the ‘Unrestricted 551cc and above’ class to complete the grand treble as he brought the Indian flag to the mast once again with two records on the final day of the event. Muddappa’s next outing will be at the Drag Nationals at Chennai.

Brief results:

D2: 4s Super Sport 4stroke 1051cc to 1650cc: 1. Hemanth Muddappa (09.264 seconds); 2. Alimon Saidalvi (09.815); 3. Faraz Ahmed (09.879).

E3: Unrestricted 551cc and above: 1. Hemanth Muddappa (09.372); 2. Ataulla Baig (09.647); 3. Aymaan Baig (09.734).

D1: Super Sport 4 stroke 851 to 1050cc: 1. Hemanth Muddappa (09.415); 2. Niranjan R Kumar (10.404); 3. Saurabh Parab (10.471).

