Hendricks added as Bavuma ruled out of third ODI vs Ireland; Mulder returns home

New Delhi, Oct 6 Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of South Africa’s third ODI against Ireland due to a soft tissue injury on his left elbow. Cricket South Africa has announced Reeza Hendricks as his replacement and the batter will link up with the team in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

It added that Rassie van der Dussen will captain the team for the final match of the series against Ireland in Bavuma’s absence. South Africa holds an unassailable 2-0 lead heading into last match of the ODI series happening on Monday, after the T20Is against Ireland ended in a 1-1 draw.

Bavuma, 34, sustained the elbow injury during the second ODI on Friday after landing on it while making ground at the non-striker’s end in the 12th over of South Africa’s innings. The injury also prevented him from fielding in the second innings.

CSA added Bavuma will return home with the rest of the squad on Tuesday and will consult a specialist, following which an update on the extent of his injury will be provided in due course.

Bavuma has sustained the injury on the very same elbow he hurt during South Africa’s T20I tour of India in 2022. It further ruled him out of South Africa's tour of England, before making a comeback ahead of the 2022 Men’s T20 World Cup, where South Africa made an exit in the group stage of the competition in Australia.

The injury also puts Bavuma in doubt for leading South Africa in their two-match Test tour of Bangladesh, starting on October 21 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. CSA also South Africa will be without all-rounder Wiaan Mulder for the final ODI, as he has returned home due to personal reasons.

