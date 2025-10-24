He’s proud seeing his daughter play for the country, huge deal for him: Pratika Rawal on father Pradeep’s support

New Delhi, Oct 24 The ODI opener Pratika Rawal revealed that her father, Pradeep Rawal, had gotten special banners made for India’s do-or-die match against New Zealand and said she only found out about them when her teammates mentioned it after her batting innings.

Pratika batted prolifically against the White Ferns on Thursday, with her 212-run partnership with Smriti Mandhana and the centuries scored by the opening pair helping set the tone for India’s commanding victory in Navi Mumbai.

Speaking about her father getting banners and posters to the game, Pratika, in a video shared by the BCCI, said, “Even I got to know today and he opened it one by one. I think the first one was for the 50-run partnership, maybe something like that, that for me and Smriti di when we were playing. My teammates told me, actually after I was done with my batting that you know your dad has got a few banners, and I'm like okay fine, I will see. I'm very happy that he's enjoying it. This is what he wanted me to do when I was a child and I think more than me, he's more proud seeing his daughter play for the country and now we're in that head space, we're in the semifinals. It's a huge deal for him and a huge deal for me as well.”

The 25-year-old received critical comments for her performances in the team’s previous World Cup encounters this season. While the opening batter started well and often batted consistently alongside Mandhana, she couldn’t turn her good starts into a big innings. However, she said that contributing on the big stage, especially in a match where a win would have secured their semi-final place, satisfied her.

Speaking of her 122-run knock that helped India make their way into the final four, Pratika said, “I'm very happy that I'm getting my shots right. I'm very happy that I'm batting in a way that's helping the team to win matches. A century in the World Cup would be a go-to thing. World Cups are special. I've been made to believe by my parents and my coaches that ICC trophies are one of the most important things in a player's life. So I'm very happy that I got a century in this World Cup, and on a given day when my team needed me, when we had to cross that line in order to qualify for the semifinals. So I'm very happy that I just went out there and expressed myself.”

She also mentioned that focusing on fitness and prioritising it has helped her improve her game.

“I love to put in a lot of time in my fitness. I spend hours running, hitting the gym every time, ticking every box before the match. So it helps me actually. In the match, I don't feel tired, my decisions are better, and in that way, I think fitness has been a key role for me in order to do well at this stage. And I've been doing that, in the domestic years as well, I've been focusing on my fitness a lot. Even then, my coach used to tell me, 'When the time will come, you're going to see what results this is going to give you.' So I'm very happy, that it all came together.”

India will now face Bangladesh in their final group stage match of the tournament before turning their attention to the semi-finals. Playing the World Cup in India, the Women in Blue aim to maximise the home conditions and gain an advantage.

“It feels great, this is what I've visualised, when I came into this World Cup, us playing the semifinals, the finals. I'm very happy that we've ticked that one step. We're into the semifinals and what is left for us is to play the next match,” Pratika concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor