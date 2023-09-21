“He’s pushed me a lot”: Norris praises Oscar Piastri after he signs new deal with McLaren

Tokyo [Japan], September 21 : British Formula 1 driver Lando Norris heaped praise on Oscar Piastri after the Australian driver signed a new contract till 2026 and said the rookie driver has pushed him a lot this season.

During the media interaction ahead of the Japan GP, Norris congratulated Piastri and said that he had achieved the contract by performing in his rookie season.

Norris added that Piastri's performance in the 2023 season in Formula 1 exceeded many people's expectations.

“First off, congrats to him. I think any contract that allows you to [stay] longer in Formula 1 is a great thing. He’s performed, he’s done everything he needed to, and I think it exceeded most people’s expectations from what he’s been able to achieve already this season. He’s pushed me a lot – it’s not a nice thing, it’s not what I want – but he’s done a very good job, so congrats to him for [continuing for] another few years,” Norris said as quoted by Formula 1.

“We’ve had a fun first half of the season and a lot of progress. I think for him to be part of that progress and to hopefully continue that into next year, 2025 and 2026, for himself, it’s going to be something to really look forward to,” Norris added.

The Aussie driver spoke on his contract and said that longevity and continuation together with the team will be a great thing and help both the team and driver to gain confidence.

“[I’m] obviously very happy to have that announced already,” Piastri commented. “I was already around for next year, but to announce it for the end of ‘26 now is very exciting. It made sense from my point of view and from the team’s point of view as well. Longevity and continuation together is a nice bit of confidence for us all,” Piastri added.

Piastri displayed a stunning performance in the 2023 season. Even though he still did not have the opportunity to make his place on the podium but still the Aussie driver still showed a quality performance.

Norris and Piastri will drive for McLaren in the upcoming Japan GP at Suzuka Circuit on Sunday.

