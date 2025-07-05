"He's the best athlete India has ever ever produced": World Athletics Vice President hails Neeraj Chopra

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 5 : World Athletics Vice President and former President of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) Adille Sumariwalla hailed Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, terming him as the best athlete India has ever produced.

Recently, Chopra claimed his second title after standing triumphant in the javelin throw contest at the 64th Ostrava Golden Spike event. The reigning world champion, Neeraj, was the only person to clear an 85m-plus distance, finishing at the top with a throw of 85.29m and registering his 24th straight top-two finish.

While speaking to ANI, Adille Sumariwalla said, "He's (Neeraj Chopra) the best athlete India has ever ever produced before independence after independence, the only person to have won 2 gold medals, world championship and Olympic Games, 2 silver medals, world championship and Olympic Games. 1 Asian Games, Asian athletics, Commonwealth Games, world record. In the junior world championship, there isn't a greater athlete than him. "

Sumariwalla felt delighted on the inaugural edition of the 'Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025'.

"This boy is something phenomenal, and I'm absolutely delighted that we are having this Neeraj Chopra classic," he added.

The inaugural edition of the 'Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025' is set to bring together a stellar line-up of world-class javelin talent from India and across the globe.

Scheduled for July 5, 2025, at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, the event marks a significant milestone in Indian athletics.

As a World Athletics-sanctioned Gold-level meet, the 'Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025' will be India's first international javelin competition. The event is officially sanctioned by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

The 'Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025' is set to showcase a world-class line-up of elite javelin throwers from across the globe, with athletes from Germany, Brazil, Sri Lanka, the USA, the Czech Republic, Poland, and India.

As the countdown to the 'Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025' continues, anticipation is building among fans. With a high-calibre roster and an immersive event experience, the competition promises to deliver an unforgettable celebration of athletic excellence.

