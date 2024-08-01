"He's very inspirational for every athlete: Praveen Chithravel on Neeraj Chopra

Chateauroux [France], August 1 : Ahead of the start of the Athletics campaign in the ongoing Paris Olympics, India's long jumper Praveen Chithravel said that Javellin thrower Neeraj Chopra is an inspiration for every athlete.

Neeraj Chopra will be in action during the men's javelin throw, with the qualifiers scheduled for August 6 and finals taking place two days later. He is the defending champion in the men's javelin throw.

"When Neeraj gets the medal,, every athlete is getting growth whether it's jumpers, throwers or even sprinters - 400 teams. So he's very inspirational for every athlete, especially for me. Whenever I have any doubts, I will ask him. He definitely replays to me," Praveen told ANI.

Further, the 23-year-old expressed his feelings as he is set to play his maiden Olympics.

"This is my first Olympics. I'm very happy to participate in the Olympics. This is a dream for every athlete. I'm really very excited to do the Olympics, even including my Triple jump, you know that, very hard. But I am very happy, I am very happy to participate in the Olympics," he said.

The Indian Athletics team touched down in Paris on Tuesday ahead of the track and field events in the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) took to social media and shared a photo of the athletics team at the airport in Paris.

"Indian Athletics Team Touched Down at Paris," AFI wrote on Instagram.

India's participation in athletics at the Paris 2024 Olympics is particularly noteworthy, with a strong lineup of athletes competing in various track and field events.

The country's sports authorities have placed a significant emphasis on athletics, investing in comprehensive training and development projects. This strategic focus aims to build on the successes of past games and improve India's medal tally in this discipline. From sprints to long-distance running, and from jumps to throws, Indian athletes are ready to make their mark and bring pride to the nation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor