High-energy campaign video launched for ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025

Dubai, Jan 22 The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday launched a campaign film titled 'All On The Line', featuring some top stars from the participating countries, for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, highlighting the unmissable cricket that the thrilling two-week competition brings.

The high-energy film aims to bring to life the intense nature of the Champions Trophy where every match counts. Like in the film, fans can expect players to navigate jeopardy, make split-second decisions, and push their limits to stay in the competition, the ICC informed in a release on Wednesday.

Featuring superstars Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Nabi, Phil Salt, Shadab Khan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi, the film showcases the immense stakes faced by players as they put everything on the line to claim the Champions Trophy and the unique White Jackets.

Hosted by Pakistan, with four matches taking place in the UAE, from February 19 to March 9, 2025, the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy will feature the world’s top-eight cricketing nations battling it out across 15 matches. While India's Hardik Pandya and England's Phil Salt talked about their teams winning back the trophy, Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi was excited as his country will make its debut in the elite competition.

“It’s Afghanistan’s first time at the Men’s Champions Trophy, we can’t wait to compete against the best of the best and make our nation proud," Nabi said.

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi added: “For Pakistan, cricket is more than a game—it’s our passion, our pride, our identity, and as defending Champions and tournament hosts, there’s everything to play for. I’m sure the whole of Pakistan is eagerly awaiting the 19th of February, it’ll be a spectacle like no other.”

