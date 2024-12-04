HIL 2024-25: Being teammates with Indian players would be special, says Netherlands' Thierry Brinkman

New Delhi, Dec 4 Netherlands’ men’s hockey team star Thierry Brinkman is all set to don the colours of Kalinga Lancers in the upcoming edition of the Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25. With the much-anticipated league returning after a seven-year hiatus, Brinkman is thrilled to be part of the action, particularly in India, where he cherishes the chance to play in one of the sport’s most passionate arenas.

Reflecting on his upcoming stint, Brinkman said, “I am looking forward to playing in Rourkela. The stadium there is the most beautiful hockey stadium in the world. We played some great World Cup games there in 2023. Good memories.” Brinkman, who is a key player for the Dutch national team and was instrumental in their Gold medal triumph at the Paris 2024 Olympics, is excited to engage with the Indian hockey community.

“For this year’s HIL, I’m really looking forward to playing for the Indian hockey fans. Being teammates with Indian players would be special,” he added.

The auction system of HIL also caught Brinkman’s attention. “I think the whole system with the auction is unique. There was a lot of interest from the press because of the concept where teams can ‘buy’ players. It’s really nice that the HIL is back after seven years,” Brinkman remarked, highlighting the innovative nature of the league and its global appeal.

As a professional player, Brinkman noted that hockey, combined with sponsorships, forms his primary source of income, making competitions like HIL an essential part of his career. “The Hockey India League brings an incredible opportunity for players like me to not only perform on a global stage but also to interact with fans and teammates from across the world.

Moreover, hockey, combined with sponsorships, is currently my primary source of income, so, HIL is also a big financial boost for me in that sense,” he stated.

