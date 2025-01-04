HIL 2024-25: Delhi SG Pipers go down against Bengal Tigers

Rourkela, Jan 4 A brace of goals by Jugraj Singh helped Bengal Tigers beat Delhi SG Pipers 4-1 and hand them their first outright defeat of the season in the ongoing Hockey India League (HIL) at the Birsa Munda Stadium here on Saturday.

Jugraj (17th, 38th) converted two penalty corners, while Sukhjeet Singh (1st) and Abhishek (47th) struck from field play for Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers. Delhi's lone goal was scored from a penalty corner by Gareth Furlong in the 53rd minute.

In the earlier two matches before this for the Delhi team, both of which went to the shootouts, the Pipers won the first while losing the second. The win, their third straight, propelled Bengal Tigers to the top of the points table.

On Saturday, the Bengal Tigers started the match in the best fashion possible when Sukhjeet scored 30 seconds into the contest from a field effort to push the Delhi SG Pipers on the backfoot from the outset.

The Tigers maintained their shape throughout the first quarter while also defending solidly to deny the Pipers' offensive forays. Even though Delhi SG Pipers had more circle penetrations, they failed to get a shot on target. Two minutes into the second quarter, Jugraj doubled the Bengal Tigers lead with a powerful drag flick from a penalty corner.

Delhi SG Pipers too had their chances when in the 22nd minute Bengal Tigers goalkeeper Jamie Carr made four saves on the trot to keep his side's lead intact. In the 27th minute, Tomas Domene came close to scoring for Delhi SG Pipers but his deflection from a narrow angle went just outside the goalpost as Bengal Tigers went into the breather leading 2-0.

Eight minutes after the change of ends, Jugraj scored his second goal of the day, again converting a penalty corner to the right of Delhi SG Pipers goalkeeper Pawan. Delhi SG Pipers tried hard but were completely denied by the Bengal Tigers.

Two minutes into the final quarter, an unmarked Abhishek scored an easy tap-in goal to make the scoreline 4-0 in Bengal Tigers' favour.

Trailing by four goals, Delhi SG Pipers finally pulled one back in the final seven minutes through Furlong's penalty corner conversion.

That was all Delhi SG Pipers could manage in the evening as Bengal Tigers pocketed a full three points from the game. The Delhi team are up against Soorma Hockey Club next in two days, as the two teams will lock horns against each other on January 6.

