HIL 2024-25: Kalinga Lancers appoints David John as strategy director, A.B. Subbaiah as team manager

New Delhi, Oct 13 Kalinga Lancers appointed David John as strategy director and Dr A.B. Subbaiah as team manager ahead of the much-anticipated return of the Hockey India League (HIL) 2024, the owners, Vedanta Limited, announced on Sunday.

These key appointments highlight the team’s commitment to building a competitive and successful team for the upcoming HIL season as they prepare to dominate the player auction and assemble a well-rounded squad capable of winning the tournament.

David John has been associated with Indian hockey since 2011, having served as the exercise physiologist of the national men’s team and high-performance director of Hockey India. As strategy director, David will focus on making Kalinga Lancers the top-performing franchise. He will design match strategies, onboard top players, and ensure the team’s physical, mental, and nutritional readiness. Additionally, he will hold leadership meetings to build a forward-looking strategy and provide a season-end performance review.

“It’s an exciting opportunity to work with the team. My focus will be on developing a strategy that blends technical skills with a tactical mindset, allowing the team to make the most of its strengths. Before that, we are looking forward to a very successful player auction where we aim to acquire best talent that the sport has to offer,” said David.

Former India captain, goalkeeper, coach and Arjuna awardee, Dr. A.B. Subbaiah comes on board as team manager. He will oversee

communication, team meetings, equipment management, travel logistics, and risk management, ensuring smooth team operations on and off the field.

Commenting on his new role, Subbaiah said, “Congratulations to Vedanta. With my experience as former player and coach, I am keenly looking forward to building and managing a world-class team that will surely win laurels and millions of hearts.”

