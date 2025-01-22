HIL 2024-25: Soorma Hockey Club claim narrow 2-1 win over Delhi SG Pipers

Ranchi, Jan 22 Harjeet Singh and Gurjant Singh scored a goal each as JSW Soorma Hockey Club defeated Delhi SG Pipers 2-1 in the Men’s Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Astro Turf Hockey Stadium here on Wednesday.

Harjeet Singh struck in the 9th minute and Gurjant Singh added another goal in the 17th minute to give Soorma the lead early in the game. Corey Weyer (59’) pulled a goal back in the last quarter but Delhi SG Pipers were unable to change the outcome of the game any further.

Soorma Hockey Club began the game aiming to stretch the pitch and pile pressure but the Pipers pressed hard and managed to steal the majority of the possession. However, on a counterattack, Prabhjot pulled the ball back to Harjeet Singh who fired a rocket from the top of the circle to beat the Pipers’ goalkeeper Pawan and grant Soorma the lead in the first quarter. Soorma went on to dictate proceedings for the rest of the quarter but were unable to find the back of the net. Soorma were on the front as the second quarter began, forcing the Pipers to camp in their own half. Within minutes, Gurjant Singh picked up the ball on top of the circle and sidestepped his marker to slap the ball past Benjamin Rennie in goal and double Soorma’s lead.

The Pipers showed some initiative as the quarter progressed and unleashed a few shots through Dilraj Singh and Ky Wiillot but were unable to direct them toward the goal and breach the Soorma’s defence. The third quarter was combative as the Pipers attacked with more purpose while Soorma continued to be unwavering in defence. Both teams engaged in an end-to-end battle, trading circle entries, and shots as the quarter progressed.

Soorma had a good opportunity to score towards the end of the quarter as Gurjant, on a counterattack, looked to find Prabhjot Singh but his pass was swatted away by Pawan. The Pipers responded by earning a penalty corner soon after but failed to beat Vincent Vanasch and the Soorma defence.

The Pipers went man-to-man on defence as the last quarter began but Soorma managed to hold onto the ball and rotate it across the backline. Soorma, on a counterattack within a few minutes, were close to scoring as Phil Roper looked to find Pawan Rajhbar open in front of the goal but the Pipers’ Rohit managed to intercept the final pass.

The Pipers went on to peg Soorma back into their own half and Corey Weyer was on hand to loft the ball into goal after a save from Vanasch to pull one goal back. The Pipers continued to surge ahead and earned another penalty corner with seconds left in the game but Tomas Domene’s fierce flick was met with a firm save from Vincent Vanasch and Soorma managed to secure a 2-1 win.

