HIL 2024-25: Spirited UP Rudras win 3-1 against Delhi SG Pipers

Rourkela, Jan 11 UP Rudras notched up an important 3-1 win against Delhi SG Pipers here at the ongoing Men's Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 at the Birsa Munda Stadium on Saturday. Goals by Floris Wortelboer (30'), Kane Russell (43'), and Tanguy Cosyns (54') helped them bag three points and climb up to No.2 on the points table while Jake Whetton (29') was the lone goalscorer for Delhi SG Pipers who are yet to register an outright victory in the league.

UP Rudras looked like a stronger team on paper with the way they began the quarter. They created more circle entries with compact attack and were stronger than their opponent in terms of ball possession.

Early in the first quarter, they even won the first PC of the match but the chance went begging when Kane Russell teamed up with Sam Ward to bring about a variation in the PC, Ward couldn't quite get the right connection and his strike went wide off the mark. The next few minutes saw Rudras dominate with the ball, and local Odisha lad Sudeep Chirmako showcased some fine attacking skills to foray into the striking circle on a couple of occasions. But the quarter ended with a scoreline reading 0-0.

The next quarter began with Rudras creating yet another fine chance to take a 1-0 lead. This time again, it was via a PC. However, the drag-flick went straight to the keeper. Though Lalit Upadhyay picked up the rebound, the shot was off-target. While Rudras continued to do everything right in their attack to get ahead in the game, their defence lapsed in the 29th minute when Delhi SG Pipers struck the first goal of the match.

It was their captain Jake Whetton, who did brilliantly in the top of the circle to dribble past defenders to take an ambitious shot on goal. Their celebrations, however, didn't last too long as UP Rudras' Floris Wortelboer struck in the very next minute to equalise the score. The Rudras were finally able to take the lead in the 43rd minute when they were awarded a PC. This time, Kane Russell was on target, with a powerful flick to fetch his team an important 2-1 lead.

Leading only by one goal, UP Rudras really had to fight with the ball to stay in the lead in the final quarter. Delhi SG Pipers meanwhile pushed for an equaliser. Six minutes into the quarter, youngster Manjeet took a brave shot on goal but didn't succeed they also won a PC in the following minutes but a goal eluded them.

Meanwhile, the Rudras found a cushion when they struck their third goal in the 54th minute through Tanguy Cosyns. He was immaculate in his execution of the PC to put his team in a strong position.

With less than five minutes to the final hooter, Delhi SG Pipers earned a PC. But they couldn't make much of it. Rudras held on to their defence to romp home with a 3-1 win and went up the points table to No.2 only behind Tamil Nady Dragons. This was their third out-right win from five matches played so far.

Ahead in the HIL, Hyderabad Toofans will play Vedanta Kalinga Lancers on Sunday. The women's matches will also begin on Sunday with a clash between Delhi SG Pipers and Odisha Warriors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor