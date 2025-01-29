HIL 2024-25: Tamil Nadu Dragons beat UP Rudras to seal last semifinal spot

Rourkela, Jan 29 The Tamil Nadu Dragons came back from two goals down to secure a draw against the UP Rudras in a thrilling encounter in the men’s Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium. In the process, the Tamil Nadu Dragons secured their place in the semifinals at the UP Rudras’ expense.

Sudeep Chrimako (8`) and Lalit Kumar Upadhyay (15`) scored for the UP Rudras while Jip Janssen (32`) and Thomas Sorsby (53`) scored for the Tamil Nadu Dragons. The UP Rudras won the penalty shootout 3-2 in sudden death to secure the bonus point.

It was a clash between the fourth and fifth-placed teams for the final place in the semifinals. The Tamil Nadu Dragons were fourth with 17 points with the UP Rudras fifth with 15 points. While a draw would have been enough to take the Dragons into the semifinals, the Rudras had to win tonight to finish in the top four. After an even start to the match, it was the UP Rudras who took the lead through a well-taken goal from Sudeep Chirmako in the eighth minute. Chirmako did well to trap James Albery’s pass before firing the ball past David Harte in the Tamil Nadu Dragons' goal.

The Dragons went in the hunt for an equaliser but were kept away by a solid Rudras defence. The UP Rudras scored again in the final minute of the quarter to take an important 2-0 lead into the second quarter. The Rudras won a penalty corner which was saved by Harte. Lalit Kumar Upadhyay was at hand to fire the ball past Harte for his first goal of the season.

The Dragons tried to create chances but found the Rudras difficult to break down. Led by captain Hardik Singh, the UP Rudras controlled the tempo of the match as they went into the halftime break with their two-goal advantage.

The Tamil Nadu Dragons had a golden opportunity to pull one back in the 31st minute. Blake Govers was found in the Rudras 23m zone with a long ball. Goalkeeper James Mazarelo rushed out to close out the angle only for Govers to scoop the ball towards Selvam Karthi who had joined the attack. Karthi only had to tap the ball in but was not able to control the ball and the chance went in vain.

The Dragons did pull one back in the 32nd minute via a well-worked penalty corner routine. The injection went to the second castle where Govers dummied taking a shot. The ball was quickly passed on to Jip Janssen and the Dutchman slapped the ball into the goal. The goal gave the Dragons a much-needed boost and pressed on for an equaliser. The Dragons won a penalty corner in the 42nd minute. Janssen beat Mazarelo with his drag flick only to see Surender Kumar block the shot brilliantly on the goalline.

The Dragons made multiple circle entries but could not find the finish to get past Mazarelo as the third quarter ended 2-1. The Dragons’ persistence finally paid off as they got their equaliser in the 53rd minute through another penalty corner. Thomas Sorsby moved into the space behind the first rusher to deflect Govers’ drag-flick past Mazarelo in the goal.

Knowing that a draw would be sufficient to make it to the semifinals, the Dragons began to starve the Rudras of possession and eat up as much time as they could.

The Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers will play the Tamil Nadu Dragons in the first semifinal of the Hockey India League on Friday (January 31). The JSW Soorma Hockey Club will play the Hyderabad Toofans in the second semifinal later on Friday.

