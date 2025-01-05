HIL 2024-25: Tamil Nadu Dragons register 2-0 win against UP Rudras

Rourkela, Jan 5 The Tamil Nadu Dragons rode on goals from Abharan Sudev (‘48) and Thomas Sorsby (‘60) and a rock-solid defensive show from skipper Amit Rohidas to notch up a 2-0 win over the UP Rudras at the Hero Hockey India League clash at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium on Sunday.

The Dragons threatened to open the scoring as they found themselves in a brilliant 4v1 position in the second minute as Uttam Singh had an opportunity to get on the scoresheet, but the side could not capitalize. The UP Rudras left no stone unturned in their search for the opener butDavid Harte was not to be beaten between the sticks. They won a penalty corner with mere seconds left in the first quarter and Rohidas showed just why he’s the best in the business as he charged off the line to deflect Sam Ward’s sizzling attempt.

The scoreline remained unchanged in the second 15 as well, with neither keeper being forced into action. Shesha Gowda was in top form as he played a crucial role in keeping the lethal Hardik Singh in check. Tom Craig went on a lung-bursting run with about a minute left but was undone by a stunning tackle from Lalit Upadhyay as the two teams went into the break on level terms, setting the stage for a high-octane final two quarters.

The UP Rudras got off to a superb start in the third quarter as Lalit, surrounded by three defenders, weaved his way into the circle to win a penalty corner in the 34th minute. Kane Russell found the back of the net with a stirring dragflick but the goal was ruled out as the ball had crossed the circle before he struck it. The Rudras upped the ante thereon as Ward won another penalty corner two minutes later, but the Dragons’ defence calmly dealt with it.

The Dragons then had a golden chance at the other end as Uttam made a blazing run down the right before playing a fine lofted pass to Tom Craig at the goalmouth, but the Aussie justcouldn’t get the ball down in time. The Rudras ended the third quarter with 14 circle penetrations and three penalty corners to their name but were yet to find that elusive goal as it all boiled down to the final quarter.

The deadlock was broken by the Dragons in the 48th minute when Abharan Sudev scored from close range. Nathan Ephraums unleashed a powerful strike that James Mazarelo could only parry into Sudev’s path, and the Indian made no mistake. The Tamil Nadu team was at it again as Thomas Sorsby raced down the left flank before drilling a low cross into the circle, but a diving Blake Govers fell just short.

The Rudras had a golden chance to equalize when they won a penalty corner in the 52nd minute, but Rohidas once again rushed off the line to block Russel’s dragflick. There was more drama at the end as UP Rudras won two back-to-back penalty corners in the final two minutes and it was Rohidas who once again blocked both strikes and ensured his side maintained a clean sheet.

It was all smiles for the Tamil Nadu Dragons at the end as Sorsby wrapped up the contest with a clinical finish with 13 seconds left on the clock as the side cruised to their first outright win of the season and climbed to the third spot on the standings.

