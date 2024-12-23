HIL ecosystem provides youngsters a great opportunity for future: India skipper Harmanpreet Singh

Chandigarh, Dec 23 Indian men’s hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh, who will be representing the Soorma Hockey Club in the 2024-25 campaign of Hockey India League (HIL), has hailed the league as a great platform for all youngsters who participate in the tournament,

“HIL is a great platform. It is a good opportunity for young players to play with seniors and former players. It will be a good experience for them while playing for the country in the future,” Harmanpreet told IANS.

The HIL is set to make a historic comeback after a 7-year hiatus. The tournament will see its matches played across two venues; Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi, Jharkhand, and Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha.

Hockey has seen a positive resurgence in the country, with the men’s national team having won back-to-back bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics. International Hockey returned to the capital after a decade-long gap when India hosted Germany for a two-game friendly series at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium which saw fans turn up in numbers.

The Indian skipper and drag-flicker believes that the recent success of the men’s national team is the key behind the resurgence and claimed the team still has major ambitions left to tick off with the 2026 World Cup being a major focus. India had last won a medal in the World Cup in the 1975 edition when the eight-time Olympic gold medallist bagged their lone goal medal at Kuala Lumpur.

“Until now we have won all the big tournaments. We have won all the big tournaments so far. That is why people are liking us like before, people are reaching out to support us, and people had reached out to us during the Paris Olympics too.

“The 2026 World Cup is important for everyone, there are many tournaments before that which are important for us. It is also important to win the Asia Cup because by winning it we will qualify for the World Cup. There are many goals for the future, everyone will tick them,” added Harmanpreet Singh.

--IANS

