Himachal: CM Sukhu congratulates Surya Pratap Banshtu for winning bronze in shooting

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 5 : Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu congratulated Surya Pratap Singh Banshtu on winning the bronze medal in the 50m shooting event in the World University Games in China recently.

Banshtu, along with his father Virender Singh, called on the Chief Minister in New Delhi on Saturday. The Chief Minister appreciated Banshtu for bringing laurels to the country through his feat.

Heartiest congratulations to Surya PS Banshtu from Rohru tehsil of district Shimla for his remarkable achievement at the World University Games in China. Winning Bronze in the 3 Position (50M) men's event is a testament to his unwavering dedication. He has not only made Himachal… pic.twitter.com/7QQKuvOUzt— Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (@SukhuSukhvinder) August 5, 2023

"Heartiest congratulations to Surya PS Banshtu from Rohru tehsil of district Shimla for his remarkable achievement at the World University Games in China. Winning Bronze in the 3 Position (50M) men's event is a testament to his unwavering dedication. He has not only made Himachal proud but also inspires our youth. Kudos to his coach and father, Virender Singh Banshtu. Surya, your journey is an inspiration for all. Best wishes for your future endeavours," Sukhu posted on Twitter- which goes by X now.

Banshtu has been trained at Aradhana Shooting Club, Rohru, run by the Sports Authority of India. He has been coached by his father, who has been tirelessly sharpening his skills for the last seven years.

Banshtu has earlier won a Bronze in World Championship, Cairo (Egypt) in the same event and a Silver medal in Junior World Cup, in Sulhe (Germany).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor