Himachal CM Sukhu honours women's Kabaddi team for winning gold

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 22 : Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday honoured the gold medal winners of the Himachal Pradesh Secretariat Women's Kabaddi team which recently won the gold medal in the All India Civil Services Kabaddi Tournament 2023-24 held in New Delhi.

Congratulating the Kabaddi team for this achievement, the Chief Minister said that their performance would also encourage other young players of the state.

Himachal CM also stated that the team has made the state proud with their exemplary performance under the captaincy of Kumari Krishna Thakur.

Himachal CM also took X to congratulate the team and wrote, "Today in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh Secretariat Women Kabaddi Team was honoured for winning the Gold Medal in the All India Civil Services Kabaddi Tournament 2023-24 recently held in New Delhi. Hearty congratulations to the Kabaddi team for this achievement. The entire state has been proud of your brilliant performance. I wish all the players of the team all the best for their successful future."

