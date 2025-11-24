‘His energy was infectious’: Sachin Tendulkar mourns passing of iconic actor Dharmendra

New Delhi, Nov 24 Former India cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar posted a heartfelt note mourning the death of iconic actor Dharmendra on Monday, remembering him as a towering figure whose energy was “incredibly infectious.” Tendulkar paid a moving homage to the Bollywood star, calling him a true legend whose impact transcended generations and reached audiences across the world.

“I, like many others, took an instant liking to Dharmendra ji, the actor, who entertained us with his versatility. That on-screen bond became stronger off-screen when I met him. His energy was incredibly infectious, and he would always tell me, “Tumko dekhkar ek kilo khoon badh jaata hai mera.”

"He had an effortless warmth, making everyone around him feel valued and special. It was impossible not to be a fan of the person he was. Today, my heart feels heavy with his passing. Aisa lagta hai jaise mera 10 kilo khoon kam ho gaya hai. Will miss you,” Sachin Tendulkar posted on X.

After having trouble breathing, Dharmendra, 89, was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai and reportedly placed on a ventilator. The veteran actor died on Monday, despite showing signs of recovery and being released to continue healing at his Juhu home.

Dharmendra, who was born in Punjab in 1935, is one of the longest-lasting stars in Indian cinema. In the late 1950s, Filmfare magazine and Bimal Roy Productions started a nationwide search for new actors and actresses for Hindi films. This was the start of his career in movies. He entered the contest and won in 1958. His good looks and natural charm made him stand out right away.

Years later, the same competition would bring another star, Rajesh Khanna, into the business. Dharmendra's rise was quick. He was a favourite in all kinds of movies, from romance to action to comedy, because he was so emotional, adaptable, and magnetic on screen.

Phool Aur Patthar made him a star, and Sholay made him famous. His performance as the lovable, naughty Veeru is still one of the most famous in Hindi cinema. Over a career spanning more than six decades, Dharmendra was awarded the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian honour, for his work.

Dharmendra leaves behind a legacy in movies that has shaped generations and a fan base that crosses borders, which few actors have ever had.

