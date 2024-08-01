"His hard work, dedication have brought glory to nation": Nita Ambani praises Swapnil Kusale

Chateauroux [France], August 1 : International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Nita Ambani hailed Indian shooter Swapnil Kusale following his went on to win bronze in the men's 50m rifle 3P event at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Thursday.

Kusale became the first Indian shooter to win a medal in the men's 50m rifle 3P event. The shooter clinched the bronze medal for India in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's Final after finishing in third place with an aggregate of 451.4. He secured India's third overall medal in shooting.

"We are incredibly proud of Swapnil Kusale for creating history at the Paris Olympics by winning India's first-ever medal in the 50m rifle event, and our third Bronze in shooting at these Games! His hard work and dedication have brought glory to the nation! Heartiest congratulations to Swapnil, his family, and the entire team!" Nita Ambani told ANI.

Earlier in the qualification round, Indian shooter Swapnil Kusale finished seventh in the qualification round of men's 50m 3P to qualify for the final at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Wednesday.

Indian shooters Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Swapnil Kusale both appeared in the men's 50m 3P qualification round at the Paris 2024 Olympics.On his Olympic debut, Kusale finished seventh with a score of 590-38x. While Tomar ranked 11th with a total of 589-33x. Only the top eight shooters qualified for the final round, and Tomar failed to make his place in the final round.

The People's Republic of China's Liu Yukun registered the qualification Olympic record with a total of 594-38x.

Kusale was also the first Indian shooter to make a place in the men's 50m rifle 3P medal event at the Olympics.

Earlier at the multi-sport event, India shooter Manu Bhaker opened the nation's account with a bronze medal in the women's 10m air pistol event.

The Paris Olympics has been a redemption arc for Manu after her pistol malfunctioned at the Tokyo Olympics. She made history by becoming the first Indian woman in 20 years to reach a shooting final in an individual event of the Olympics since Suma Shirur in 2004.

The Indian shooting duo of Manu and Sarabjot Singh got the better of South Korea's Lee Wonho and Oh Ye Jin 16-10 in the bronze medal play-off match in the 10m air pistol mixed team event.

