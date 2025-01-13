Historic Kho Kho World Cup starts with a grand opening ceremony

New Delhi, Jan 13 The inaugural edition of the Kho Kho World Cup kicked off with a vibrant opening ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Stadium here on Monday. The event started with the first match of the tournament between India and Nepal.

Thousands of fans packed into the stadium as India's Vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse, IOA President PT Usha, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena and International Kho Kho Federation (IKKF) and Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) President Sudhanshu Mittal welcomed players from 23 countries to compete in the men’s and women’s competitions.

A sand art projection - paying ode to Mother Earth began the show, after which a ceremonial parade of the Indian flag filled the present audience with pride. The Kho Kho Federation of India unveiled the World Cup trophy for both Men's and Women's tournaments with the lifting of the cube - inciting loud cheers throughout the stadium.

After a stunning dance performance celebrating India, and highlighting the vibrant and colourful culture of the country, the participating nations took a parade around the stadium.

Addressing the gathering, KKFI President Sudhanshu Mittal said, "I thank all the dignitaries for being present here and showcasing their support. It was our dream to take Kho Kho to the international stage, and with this tournament, our dreams are coming true. To see all the visiting countries enjoy and play the sport with such enthusiasm and vigour ensures a promising future for the sport. We wish all the teams the best for the tournament."

IOA President PT Usha further added, "Kho Kho is not just a game, it is a testament to India’s rich heritage and legacy. Let us all uphold the spirit of fair play and uphold the essence of competition. Kho Kho World Cup renews our passion for our indigenous game. I thank all the dignitaries and all the fans and their presence and their support of this wonderful endeavour. Let us celebrate this tournament with enthusiasm and may this World Cup be remembered for many years to come."

Union Minister of Sports Mansukh Mandaviya said, "I am proud to have India hosting this wonderful tournament. The Kho Kho, which originated from India is now being played across 50 countries. KKFI President Sudhansu Mittal Ji has done wonders to promote the sport. I hope to see Kho Kho being played at the Asian Games and the Olympics soon. I congratulate all the players from the 23 nations and extend my best wishes to everyone involved."

Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar, along with Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse lit the torch to officially open the World Cup. "This has been a spectacular start to the tournament. It feels like the entire world is celebrating Kho Kho. Today's momentous occasion will go down in our golden history of sports. Sudhanshu Mittal has even opened up my eyes with such a wonderful program. I am confident that in the coming future, our own indigenous sports will reach the international level. I have an old relationship with Kho Kho. The sport is an art, it requires agility, speed, and cleverness. I wish all the participating nations the very best for the tournament," he said.

The final of the inaugural edition of the Kho Kho World Cup will be played on January 19 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

