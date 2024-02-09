Historic women’s ODI series win over Aus in sight for SA ahead of series decider

Sydney, Feb 9 South Africa have their eyes set on a historic women’s ODI series win over Australia ahead of the series decider, said all-rounder Eliz-Mari Marx. At the North Sydney Oval on Wednesday, South Africa beat Australia by 84 runs via Duckworth Lewis Stern (DLS) method for their first win over the hosts’ in women’s ODIs.

As of now, the series stands level at 1-1, and in terms of the multi-format tour, points are distributed 6-4 in the host’s favour, setting the stage for a riveting conclusion to the ODI series.

"We were happy about that historic win in Australia. We were all happy and obviously having a team song and just having a few celebrations with each other, which was nice. Leading up to this last ODI, I think we are all excited. Yes, 100%. It is definitely not done.

"There's one game to play and I think it's all to play for. If we as a team can stick to what we did the previous match, we can go and win the series. Well, there's a bit of grass in the pitch to assist the seam bowlers a bit more. If you stick to your line and length, there's always something in it for you," said Eliz-Mari to reporters ahead of the match.

She also commended her fellow bowlers for playing a pivotal role in securing the memorable victory in the second ODI. "I think our bowling unit stuck to their plans. We've been talking about it leading into the T20Is and other ODIs and this was probably the best performance that the bowlers delivered. I'm happy with that and hopefully we can make it 2-1."

The historic win in the second ODI was fashioned by fast-bowling all-rounder Marizanne Kapp’s Player of the Match performance, which included a knock of 75 off 87 balls and picking 3-12 with the ball. Eliz-Mari spoke highly of Marizanne’s impact within the national set-up.

"A world-class player and someone that I take a lot of learnings from. With the bat, she always delivers, you can basically press her button and she'll deliver. And with the ball, she showed she was a bit tired, but she's a world-class player. We have similar roles. I would like to one day, whenever that might be, when she's done, to sort of fill those big shoes that she's standing in and hopefully deliver as much as I can for the country,” she added.

In addition to seeking their first-ever series win against Australia, South Africa enter the final ODI with the aim of extending their unbeaten record in 50-over games for the 2023/24 season, having won their last three series against Pakistan, New Zealand, and Bangladesh.

Another objective for them will be to also take a crucial step towards qualification for the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 through the ICC Women’s Championship (2022-25), with South Africa currently sharing the top spot on points with Australia (20).

