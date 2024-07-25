Hitaashee takes 2-shot lead with Amandeep, Neha close behind in 10th leg of WPGT

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 25 : Hitaashee Bakshi, the leader on the Order of Merit, roared back into form with a 2-under 70 to take a 2-shot lead at the end of the first round of the 10th Leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour at the Prestige Golfshire.

Hitaashee, who has been dividing time between international and domestic events, had six birdies but also gave away a double bogey and two late bogeys in the round.

Hitaashee leads two other experienced stars, Amandeep Drall (72) and Neha Tripathi (73) as they form the lead trio.

Four players, including the talented amateur Mannat Brar, Khushi Khanijau, Anisha Agarwalla, and Jasmine Shekar, are tied for fourth place with cards of 2-over 74 each.

The winner of the ninth leg, Vidhatri Urs (75), whose round had only three bogeys and no birdies, shared the eighth spot with Kriti Chowhan, while Rhea Jha, Astha Madan, and amateur Keerthana Rajeev shared the tenth place with 4-over 76 each.

Hitaashee, who was third recently at the Singapore Ladies Masters, had five birdies on the front nine and then one more on the 18th.

Hitaashee opened the round with a birdie and added three more from the fifth to the seventh holes. She dropped a double bogey on the eighth and then picked a shot back on the ninth. She turned in 3-under 33.

On the back nine, she bogeyed the 16th and the 17th but birdied the 18th.

Amandeep, who does have a win this year, has not been able to maintain consistent form. She had three birdies against three bogeys, while Neha Tripathi, making a return from a back injury, had six birdies, showing signs of a good recovery. However, she also dropped two doubles and three bogeys to card 1-over 73.

Last year's Order of Merit winner, Sneha Singh was tied for 13th place with Gauri Karhade, Agrima Manral and Ananya Garg at 77.

Tee times for Round 2 of the 10th Leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour at Prestige Golfshire, Bengaluru:

1. 11:00 am: Rhea Purvi S. 87, Geetika Ahuja 86;

2. 11:10 am: Snigdha Goswami 86, Anahita Singh 85, Anvitha Narender 84;

3. 11:20 am: Yashita Raghav 83, Durga Nittur 83, Jahaanvie Walia 82;

4. 11:30 am: Vrinda Yadav 82, Yaalisai Verma 81, Shweta Mansingh 81;

5. 11:40 am: Gourabi Bhowmick 81, Anuradha Chaudhuri (A) 80, Seher Atwal 80;

6. 11:55 am: Karishma Govind 80, Chitrangada Singh 80, Kaya Daluwatte (A) 78;

7. 12:05 pm: Trimann Saluja 78, Saanvi Somu (A) 78, Ananya Garg 77;

8. 12:15 pm: Agrima Manral 77, Gauri Karhade 77, Sneha Singh 77;

9. 12:25 pm: Keerthana Rajeev (A) 76, Astha Madan 76, Rhea Jha 76;

10. 12:40 pm: Kriti Chowhan 75, Vidhatri Urs 75, Jasmine Shekar 74;

11. 12:50 pm: Mannat Brar (A) 74, Anisha Agarwalla 74, Khushi Khanijau 74;

12. 1:00 pm: Neha Tripathi 73, Amandeep Drall 72, Hitaashee Bakshi 70.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor