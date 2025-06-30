Hitesh, Sachin Siwach lead India’s winning start in World Boxing Cup Astana

Astana (Kazakhstan), June 30 Hitesh and Sachin Siwach led India’s strong start at the World Boxing Cup–Astana, Kazakhstan 2025 with dominant, unanimous wins in their opening preliminary bouts at the Beeline Arena here on Monday.

Hitesh, a gold medallist from the Brazil leg, outclassed Kan Chia-Wei of Chinese Taipei 5:0 in the light middleweight division. Sachin, a bronze winner in Brazil, was equally convincing in his 5:0 win over Canada’s Al-Ahmadieh Keoma-Ali in the lightweight category.

In women’s competition, Minakshi began her campaign with a clean 5:0 win over Australia’s Madeleine Bowen in the light-flyweight division, while Muskan edged England’s Kerry Davis in a closely contested 3:2 decision in the middleweight category, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) informed in a release on Monday.

India had claimed six medals at the previous World Boxing Cup leg in Brazil. With the Finals set to take place in New Delhi this November, the Astana leg plays a key role in shaping preparations. India had won one gold, one silver, and four bronze medals in the first leg of the 2025 World Boxing Cup at Foz do Iguaçu in Brazil.

Boxers from Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Chinese Taipei, England, France, Germany, Guatemala, India, Italy, Kazakhstan, Norway, Panama, Poland, Switzerland, Sweden, the United States, Uzbekistan and Wales. The same number of nations are expected to participate in the Astana leg of the event.

In all, more than 130 boxers from 19 countries took part in the first edition of the World Boxing Cup. Of these, 15 countries ended on the medals tally in the first leg of the event. Uzbekistan had topped the medal table in the first leg in Brazil with eight medals, with five gold medals. Hosts Brazil finished with nine medals but had fewer gold (three), while Kazakhstan ended third with six medals, including three gold and three bronze.

