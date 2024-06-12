Hobart Hurricanes to make first pick in WBBL overseas draft

Melbourne, June 12 Hobart Hurricanes will get the chance to make the first pick in the overseas draft of the Women’s Big Bash League Season 10, set to happen later this year. The order of selections for all eight clubs has been determined via the draft Lottery, allowing them to assess the pool of player nominations and devise draft strategies with greater certainty.

Sydney Sixers, Melbourne Renegades and Melbourne Stars, followed by the four sides that reached the playoffs – Sydney Thunder, Adelaide Strikers, Brisbane Heat and Perth Scorchers – will have the chance after the Hurricanes to take their overseas players through the lottery system.

The draft lottery was conducted via two draws. Picks 1-4 were drawn from teams that did not participate in the WBBL season nine finals, with last season’s finalists then drawn for Picks 5-8. Clubs may select up to four overseas players in the draft, whose details will be announced later this year and is most likely going to be held in September.

It is inclusive of any pre-signed, multi-year international player – these players must be allocated to a draft pick during the event, commensurate with the player's salary band. The fourth player selected becomes the club’s first overseas replacement player.

"The Draft Lottery forms a major piece of the puzzle as we build up to the Draft and Season 10 of Weber WBBL.

"Last year’s number one selection for the Thunder, Marizanne Kapp, is an icon of the competition and we look forward to seeing who Hobart recruit. The order of selections is vital for each club as they build their Draft strategy, which is even more intriguing this year with the addition of the pre-signed, multi-year internationals," said Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia’s General Manager, Big Bash Leagues.

As per the WBBL's new multi-year pre-draft option, New Zealand's leg-spinner Amelia Kerr signed a deal with the Sydney Sixers after being previously part of the Brisbane Heat. The draft will again include four price bands: platinum (AUD 110,000), gold (AUD 90,000), silver (AUD 65,000) and bronze (AUD 40,000).

WBBL season ten has been reduced to 40 games in a bid to manage the players’ workload and boost spectator attendance. The tournament is expected to begin once Women’s T20 World Cup ends in Bangladesh on October 20.

