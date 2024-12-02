Hockey: Chile to host 2025 Women’s Junior World Cup

Lausanne (Switzerland), Dec 2 Chile’s capital city, Santiago, will host the revamped 11th edition of the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup next year, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) revealed on Monday. The South American nation will be hosting the event for the fourth time which will now be the largest-ever field bringing together young stars from all over the world.

The 2025 edition, the dates of which will be declared at a later date, will have eight more teams in the fray. The number of teams has been increased as per the FIH Empowerment and Engagement strategy to give more opportunities to play to a larger and more diverse number of National Associations.

Thus, the 2025 FIH Hockey Junior World Cups – women and men – will involve 24 teams for the first time ever in the history of FIH!

Besides hosts Chile, defending champions Netherlands, Spain, England, Germany, Belgium, Ireland, Wales, Czechia, Argentina, USA, Uruguay and Canada have already qualified for the event.

Teams representing Africa, Asia and Oceania will qualify at a later stage.

"This recognition reaffirms Chile's commitment, through the leadership of our Board of Directors, to actively support and contribute to the global development of hockey. We eagerly look forward to welcoming you all to Santiago de Chile in December 2025!", said Andrés de Witt, President of the Chilean Field Hockey Federation and the Local Organizing Committee.

FIH President Tayyab Ikram added: “Expanding opportunities and fostering inclusivity are at the heart of our mission to grow hockey globally. The FIH Hockey Junior World Cups represent the vibrant future of our sport, celebrating extraordinary young talent from across the globe. The 2025 edition in Santiago, Chile, will bring together 24 dynamic teams from around the world, offering an unparalleled showcase of competition and diversity."

The last edition of the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup took place in 2023, also in Santiago, and was won by the Netherlands.

