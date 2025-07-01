Hockey India announces Sanjay-led India A men’s squad for Europe tour

New Delhi, July 1 Hockey India on Tuesday announced the India A Men’s Hockey Team squad for its upcoming tour of Europe, scheduled to take place from July 8 to 20.

The tour will feature a total of eight matches against some of the top European sides and is aimed at providing valuable international exposure to a mix of emerging and experienced players.

The India A team will play two matches each against Ireland, France, and the Netherlands, along with one match each against England and Belgium.

The 20-member squad comprises a blend of seasoned performers and promising youngsters who have impressed in domestic and international circuits. The team will be captained by Sanjay, while Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh will be his deputy.

The squad includes goalkeepers Pawan and Mohit Honnenahalli Shashikumar, and defenders Pratap Lakra, Varun Kumar, Amandeep Lakra, Parmod, and Sanjay.

In the midfield department, Poovanna Chandura Boby, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Vishnukant Singh, Pardeep Singh, and Rajinder Singh are present, while the forward line-up includes Angadbir Singh, Boby Singh Dhami, Maninder Singh, Venkatesh Kenche, Aditya Arjun Lalge, Selvam Karthi, and Uttam Singh.

The standby list includes goalkeeper Ankit Malik, defender Sunil Jojo, and forward Sudeep Chirmako.

During the tour, the team will be coached by Shivendra Singh, who is also the assistant coach of the men’s team and brings a wealth of experience and a sharp focus on attacking play.

Speaking about the tour, Shivendra said, “This tour is an important platform for our players to experience the tempo, structure, and intensity of European hockey. We have selected a squad that balances potential and experience, and I am confident this tour will be immensely beneficial in grooming the next batch of international players for India.”

India A will begin its European sojourn on July 8, with the first match against Ireland.

The tour is part of Hockey India’s long-term vision to bolster the talent pipeline and provide international match-time to the next generation of Indian hockey stars.

India A Squad for Europe Tour:

Goalkeepers: Pawan, Mohit Honnenahalli Shashikumar

Defenders: Pratap Lakra, Varun Kumar, Amandeep Lakra, Parmod, Sanjay (C)

Midfielders: Poovanna Chandura BobyMohammed Raheel Mouseen, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh (VC), Vishnukant Singh, Pardeep Singh, Rajinder Singh

Forwards: Angadbir Singh, Boby Singh Dhami, Maninder Singh, Venkatesh Kenche, Aditya Arjun Lalge, Selvam Karthi, Uttam Singh

Standbys: Ankit Malik (Goalkeeper), Sunil Jojo (Defender), Sudeep Chirmako (Forward)

