Hockey India congratulates Lalremsiami on completing 150 international caps

Rajgir, Nov 14 In yet another significant milestone for her career, Lalremsiami completed 150 international caps during the Indian women’s team’s encounter with Thailand at the ongoing Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 on Thursday. Hailing from Kolasib, Mizoram, Lalremsiami has been a key force in Indian hockey since breaking onto the senior stage. The talented forward, known for her relentless energy and scoring prowess, has represented India in numerous prestigious tournaments.

She was part of the team that achieved a historic fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, marking one of Indian women’s hockey’s finest moments on the global stage, in recent times. Her contributions have been pivotal across several major tournaments. Lalremsiami showcased her potential early on as India’s youngest player at the 2018 Women's World Cup in London, where India secured an eighth-place finish.

The 24-year-old's journey has been studded with successes, including a bronze medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and a coveted silver at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta in 2018. She also played a crucial role in India’s bronze medal-winning campaign at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Lalremsiami has further tasted victory and podium success at the Women’s Asia Cup, with a gold in 2017 and a bronze in 2022. In addition to these achievements, Lalremsiami has earned individual recognition for her exceptional performances. She was honoured with the FIH Rising Star of the Year award in 2019, which recognised her immense potential and impact on the international stage.

She has also excelled in youth competitions, claiming silver at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires and helping secure fourth place at the FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup in 2021.

Reflecting on this momentous occasion, Lalremsiami said, "Reaching 150 international caps is an emotional milestone for me. It is a testament to the hard work, sacrifices, and dreams that have carried me through each game. I am grateful to my teammates, coaches, and Hockey India for their constant guidance and support throughout my journey. Every match in the India jersey has been a special honour, and I am driven to keep giving my best for the team and the nation."

Congratulating Lalremsiami, Hockey India, president, Dilip Tirkey, stated, “Lalremsiami has been an exceptional player, consistently displaying passion and determination on the field. Her contributions to Indian hockey have been significant, and this milestone is a testament to her dedication. We look forward to more successes as she continues to make India proud.”

