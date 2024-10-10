Hockey India League 2024-25: Over 1000 players set to go under hammer at auction

New Delhi, Oct 10 As the players auction for the 2024-25 season is scheduled to take place from October 13 to 15, over 1000 players, including global stars, set to go under hammer with a balance of domestic and international talents.

After a seven-year hiatus, HIL is making its comeback with an expanded format that includes both men’s and, for the first time ever, an exclusive women’s league, running concurrently.

With the Hockey India League restarting for men and the inaugural season for the Women's League set to start this season. The men’s auction will be held on October 13 and 14, while the historic women's auction will take place on October 15.

Over 400 domestic and more than 150 overseas men’s players, along with 250 domestic along 70 foreign women's player will under go auction. Players are divided into three base price categories: Rs 2,00,000, Rs 5,00,000, and Rs 10,00,000, based on the value they selected for themselves.

Over 600 players in the Rs 2,00,000 category, more than 250 players in the Rs 5,00,000 category and over 250 players in the Rs 10,00,000 category.

The men's auction will kick off with India’s bronze medal-winning team from the Paris Olympics, featuring top stars like captain Harmanpreet Singh, vice captain Hardik Singh, and seasoned players like Manpreet Singh and Mandeep Singh, among others. Adding to the excitement, former Indian hockey legends such as Rupinder Pal Singh, Birendra Lakra, and Dharamvir Singh have also registered, setting the stage for a highly anticipated event.

International hockey icons including Arthur van Doren, Alexander Hendrickx, Gonzalo Peillat, Jip Janssen, Thierry Brinkman, and Dayaan Cassiem will add global talent and flair to the men’s league.

The women's auction will kick off with top players, including seasoned goalkeeper Savita, Captain Salima Tete, rising star and drag-flicker Deepika, the most-capped Indian women's player Vandana Katariya, and Lalremsiami, among others.

Former Indian players like Yogita Bali, Lilima Minz, and Namita Toppo have also registered for the auction.

International women’s players, including Delfina Merino, Charlotte Stapenhorst, Maria Granatto, Rachael Lynch, and Nike Lorenz are set to be part of the bidding war, adding further excitement to the first-ever HIL women’s league.

Each team will consist of 24 players, including 16 Indian players (with a mandatory inclusion of 4 junior players) and 8 overseas players, reflecting HIL’s vision of promoting both local and global talent.

The HIL 2024-25 will commence on December 28 with a grand opening ceremony in Rourkela, Odisha. Matches will be held across two iconic venues — Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi and Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.

The women’s league final will be held on January 26, 2025 in Ranchi, and the men’s final is scheduled for February 1, 2025 in Rourkela.

To ensure every match results in a winner, the league has introduced shootouts for any matches that end in a tie.

