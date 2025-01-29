Hockey India name 24-member women's team for FIH Pro League Bhubaneswar leg

New Delhi, Jan 29 Hockey India on Wednesday announced the 24-member women’s team for the Bhubaneswar leg of the FIH Pro League 2024-25, which will be held at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium from February 15 to 25.

India will face off against visiting teams, England, the Netherlands, Spain, and Germany, playing each team twice. Their campaign kicks off with a match against England on February 15.

Dynamic midfielder Salima Tete will lead the Indian team as captain, with forward Navneet Kaur serving as vice captain.

The squad includes goalkeepers Savita and Bichu Devi Kharibam, while Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Jyoti, Ishika Chaudhary, and Jyoti Chhatri have been selected as defenders.

In the midfield, the team features Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Neha, Manisha Chauhan, Salima Tete, Sunelita Toppo, Lalremsiami, Baljeet Kaur, and Sharmila Devi. Forwards in the squad include Navneet Kaur, Mumtaz Khan, Preeti Dubey, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Beauty Dungdung, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, and Vandana Katariya.

Also, the standby list comprises goalkeeper Banwari Solanki, defenders Akshata Abaso Dhekale, and Jyoti Singh, along with forwards Sakshi Rana, Annu, and Sonam.

Notably, as per the FIH regulations, if a team has more than 4 matches scheduled to play during a FIH Pro League stage, they can revise their 24-member squad after the first 4 matches. However, any changes must be made using players from their pre-approved substitution list.

Sonam, in particular, stand a chance to make her senior international debut after an impressive performance in the recently concluded Women’s Hockey India League, where she was the second-highest scorer.

Speaking on the squad selection, chief coach Harendra Singh said, "We are pleased with the squad we have selected for the Bhubaneswar leg of the FIH Pro League 2024-25. This team brings a good blend of experienced players and exciting young talent, which will be crucial as we face top-level competition in the tournament. Our focus has been on building a balanced squad, with strong options in every position."

“I am particularly excited to see how some of the younger players perform, especially those who have shown great promise in the Women’s Hockey India League. We are confident in the team’s preparation, and I believe we have the potential to deliver strong performances against some of the best teams in the world,” he added.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Savita Punia, Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders: Nikki Pradhan, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary

Jyoti Chhatri, Jyoti

Midfielder: Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Neha, Salima Tete, Manisha Chauhan, Sunelita Toppo, Lalremsiami, Sharmila Devi, Baljeet Kaur

Forwards: Navneet Kaur, Sangita Kumari, Vandana Katariya, Deepika, Preeti Dubey, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Beauty Dungdung, Mumtaz Khan

