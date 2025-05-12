Hockey India names 24-member team for European leg of FIH Pro League

New Delhi, May 12 Hockey India has unveiled the 24-member Indian women’s hockey team set to compete in the European leg of the FIH Pro League 2024-25, scheduled to take place in London, Antwerp, and Berlin from June 14 to 29.

India will play twice against each of the four participating teams -Australia, Argentina, Belgium, and China - beginning their campaign with a clash against Australia on June 14.

The squad will be led by midfield dynamo Salima Tete as captain, with experienced forward Navneet Kaur serving as vice-captain. The team includes goalkeepers Savita and Bichu Devi Kharibam. The defenders selected are Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Jyoti, Suman Devi Thoudam, Jyoti Singh, Ishika Chaudhary and Jyoti Chhatri.

The midfield features Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Sujata Kujur, Manisha Chauhan and Neha, with attacking midfielders Salima Tete, Lalremsiami, Sharmila Devi, Sunelita Toppo and Mahima Tete. The forward line is made up of Deepika, Navneet Kaur, Deepika Soreng, Baljeet Kaur, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Beauty Dungdung and Sakshi Rana.

The standby list includes goalkeeper Bansari Solanki and defender Ajmina Kujur.

India’s performance in the Bhubaneswar leg of the league was marked by both resilience and learning moments. The team registered two wins and two draws, accumulating nine points to place sixth in the standings. They opened strongly against England with a 3-2 victory and a draw, but then faced three consecutive defeats - two to Spain and one to Germany. A 1-0 comeback win against Germany helped the team regain momentum.

Their closing matches against World No. 1 Netherlands demonstrated grit and growth. Despite a 2-4 loss in the first game, India earned 13 penalty corners and put the Dutch under significant pressure. In the final match, they held the Netherlands to a 2-2 draw and clinched a bonus point with a shootout win, ending their home campaign on a high note.

Speaking on the squad selection, Indian women’s hockey team chief coach Harendra Singh said, “We’ve gone with a balanced squad that blends experience with young talent. The European leg is a crucial phase of the Pro League, and we are expecting high-intensity matches against some of the best teams in the world. Every player selected has shown great commitment and readiness during our recent camps and Australia tour.”

“Also, the Pro League matches in Bhubaneswar showed us both our strengths and the areas where we need to sharpen up. We have taken those lessons seriously, and the group is hungry to raise our performance level. The European leg will be a great test of our mental toughness and tactical discipline. Our goal is to keep building momentum and grow as a team with every match,” he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor