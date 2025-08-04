Hockey India names Harmanpreet-led squad for Tour of Australia

New Delhi, Aug 4 Hockey India on Monday named the 24-member men's team for the four-match Tour of Australia, scheduled from August 15 to 21 in Perth. This will be an exposure tour ahead of the all-important Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar from August 29, which is a World Cup qualifier.

The team led by ace dragflicker and defender Harmanpreet Singh will leave for Australia on August 8 from Bengaluru, where they are currently training at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) campus.

The 24-member team features Krishan Pathak and Suraj Karkera as goalkeepers. Defenders in the squad along with Harmanpreet are Sumit, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Amit Rohidas, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Jugraj Singh, while Karnataka's Poovanna CB comes in as a fresh face in the squad.

Talented young midfielder Rajinder Singh, who is often likened to stalwart former India Captain Sardar Singh, has been named in the squad as midfielder along with Raj Kumar Pal, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Vishnu Kant Singh while Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Selvam Karthi and Aditya Lalage will join them as forwards.

Speaking about the tour ahead of the Asia Cup, chief coach Craig Fulton said, "We are heading to Perth Australia to sharpen up ahead of the Asia Cup in Bihar. The focus will be on improving our physical conditioning and technical execution through quality training and warm up matches."

Fulton also spoke about testing youngsters in the squad and giving them the exposure ahead of important outings. He said, "We have brought in some younger players to give them valuable exposure and test combinations under pressure. This camp is a key part of our preparation and a chance to build individual and team momentum before competing at home."

Goalkeepers: Krishan B Pathak and Suraj Karkera

Defenders: Sumit, Jarmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Sanjay, Amit Rohidas, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Jugraj Singh, Poovanna CB

Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Vishnu Kant Singh

Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Selvam Karthi, Aditya Lalage

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor