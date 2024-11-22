Hockey: Indian team leaves for Men’s Junior Asia Cup in Muscat

Bengaluru, Nov 22 The Indian junior men’s hockey team embarked from Bengaluru on Friday for their Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2024 campaign, in Muscat, Oman from November 26 to December 4. India have won the tournament for a record four times including 2023, 2015, 2008 and 2004. They beat nemesis Pakistan 2-1 in the final last year to lift the title.

With 10 team participating in the event this time, India have been placed in Pool A with Korea, Japan, Chinese Taipei, and Thailand. While the remaining five teams in Pool B are Pakistan, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Oman, and China.

Led by captain Amir Ali and vice captain Rohit, India will open their campaign against Thailand on November 27, followed by a match against Japan on November 28. A clash against Chinese Taipei is on the cards for November 30 and their last group stage match against Korea is scheduled for December 1. The Indian team will have to ensure a top two finish to advance to the semi final, slated for December 3.

Following their third-place finish at the Sultan of Johor Cup 2024, India will look to carry their momentum and put on a good show at the Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2024 in Oman with head coach PR Sreejesh at the helm.

"As the captain of the Indian junior nen’s hockey team, I am extremely excited for the Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2024. We have been preparing rigorously and are ready to face the challenges ahead. We all understand the importance of this tournament and the opportunity to showcase our skills on the big stage. Our focus is on giving our best from the very first match and securing a strong position to make it to the final," captain Amir Ali shared.

"We are all feeling very motivated and eager to start our campaign at the Men’s Junior Asia Cup. The energy in the camp is fantastic, and there is a strong sense of unity among the players. Our recent performance at the Sultan of Johor Cup has given us confidence, and we’re focused on building on that momentum. We are determined to work hard, stay disciplined, and perform to our full potential in every match," vice captain Rohit added.

