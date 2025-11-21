Hockey: Ireland and Australia touch down in India for FIH Men’s Jr World Cup

Madurai, Nov 21 The Irish and Australian team arrived in India ahead of the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025. Ireland was the first to reach Madurai, arriving on Friday afternoon. Meanwhile, just before the Irish side, it was the Australian team who touched down in Chennai.

Ireland have been drawn in Pool A, where they will face Canada, Germany, and South Africa in the group stage. The Green Machine, as they are popularly known, open their campaign against Canada on November 28, before taking on South Africa on November 29 and concluding their pool fixtures against Germany on December 1.

Ireland have their task cut out from the get-go in the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup. Speaking on the task ahead, coach Neville Rothman said, “This is my first time in Madurai, and the welcome has been unbelievable, truly something I will never forget. India’s hospitality is always special. Our preparations have gone well, the mood in the camp is excellent, and the boys are excited. We’re focused on putting forward the best version of ourselves.”

He further added, “We open our campaign against Canada. We have a few ideas and plans for the match, but ultimately, our approach is simple: we want to be at our best and execute as well as we can. As for the tournament, we are taking it one game at a time. We’ll stay grounded, keep improving, and see where that takes us.”

Earlier in the day, the Australian junior men’s hockey team — proudly known as the Burras — entered the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup with one of the most decorated histories in the competition. A benchmark of consistency and talent, they have amassed six Junior World Cup medals, showcasing their enduring strength across generations.

Australia made a memorable debut in 1982, finishing with a silver medal, a feat they repeated in 1989. Their strong run of performances continued as they secured a bronze medal in 1993, before reaching the pinnacle of junior hockey in 1997, when they claimed their first-ever gold medal, defeating India in a gripping final in Melton Kenyes. The Burras added yet another silver to their tally in 2005, and in 2009, they returned to the podium with a bronze medal, reaffirming their status among the sport’s elite.

As they prepare for the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup, Australia will compete in Pool F, drawn alongside Bangladesh, France, and Korea. The Australian colts will kick off their campaign on November 29 in Chennai, facing Bangladesh in what they hope will be the first step toward another deep run in the competition.

Looking ahead, Australian coach Jay Stacy, who is a four-time Olympian and a three-time Olympic medallist, said, “The FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025 is a big tournament and we've had our eye on this since the beginning of the year in the qualifier in New Zealand. Then we had a European tour, and then the Johor Cup as well. So, we're building and building some confidence because in Australia, we don't train together. So, for us, it's more about concentrating on our strengths, scouting the opposition as much as we can, and putting together some consistent performances.”

