Hockey: Junior Men & Women North Zone Championship to begin on July 1

New Delhi, June 30 The second Hockey India Junior Men & Women North Zone Championship 2024 is set to unfold from July 1 to 8. Hosted in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, this thrilling tournament will see a total of eight teams competing fiercely for the championship title in both the men’s and women’s categories.

Aiming to provide a platform for junior players in the North Zone, the 2nd Hockey India Junior Men & Women North Zone Championship 2024 unites the top teams from the region. The competing teams include Hockey Haryana, Hockey Punjab, Delhi Hockey, Hockey Himachal, Hockey Jammu & Kashmir, Hockey Uttarakhand, Hockey Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh Hockey. This championship offers a prime opportunity for players across the North Zone to exhibit their talents and gain recognition on the national stage.

In the men’s category, Pool A consists of Hockey Chandigarh, Hockey Jammu & Kashmir, reigning Champions Hockey Punjab, and Hockey Uttarakhand, while Pool B comprises Delhi Hockey, Hockey Haryana, Hockey Himachal, and the home team, Uttar Pradesh Hockey.

In the women’s category, defending Champions Hockey Haryana, Delhi Hockey, Hockey Jammu & Kashmir, and Hockey Uttarakhand will make up Pool A. Pool B features Hockey Chandigarh, Hockey Himachal, Hockey Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh Hockey.

The competition format will feature a round-robin within each pool during the group stages, with the top two teams qualifying for the Semi-Finals. The winners of the semi-finals will then face each other in the championship match.

Speaking about the tournament, Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said, "The 2nd Hockey India Junior Men & Women North Zone Championship signifies a significant advancement for hockey in the North Zone.

He added, "We eagerly anticipate the showcase of dedication, hard work, and talent at this championship."

Echoing these sentiments, Hockey India Secretary General Shri Bhola Nath Singh remarked, "The 2nd Hockey India Junior Men & Women North Zone Championship will highlight the extraordinary potential and capabilities of our junior athletes. This championship aims to shine a spotlight on their talent and commitment and hopefully inspire countless young players to follow their hockey dreams."

The first day of action will see Hockey Haryana take on Hockey Uttarakhand and Delhi Hockey face off against Hockey Jammu & Kashmir in the women's matches. In the men's category, Hockey Haryana will play Hockey Himachal, and Uttar Pradesh Hockey will face Delhi Hockey.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor