Hockey midfielder Vivek Sagar gets hero's welcome in MP after Paris Olympics bronze

Bhopal, Aug 11 Indian men's hockey team midfielder Vivek Sagar Prasad received a rousing reception in his hometown in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, following the team's historic bronze medal victory at the Paris Olympics.

Overjoyed fans, friends, and family members gathered in large numbers to honour the local hero and celebrate his remarkable achievement.

Upon his arrival, Vivek was greeted by Madhya Pradesh Sports State Minister Vishwas Kailash Sarang, who extended his heartfelt congratulations.

"I am truly overwhelmed by the warm welcome I've received in my hometown. Winning the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics was a dream come true, not just for me but for the entire team. This victory belongs to every Indian who supported us, and I am deeply grateful for the encouragement from my family, friends, and the people of Madhya Pradesh. Your belief in me has been my greatest strength, and I dedicate this success to all of you," said Vivek.

India defeated Spain 2-1 in the bronze medal match in Paris to secure their second successive medal. The team had performed exceptionally throughout the tournament and suffered their only defeat in the tournament against World Champions Germany, as they lost 2-3 in the semi-finals of the tournament.

It was an historic campaign for India in Paris and the men's hockey team created history by winning back-to-back medals for the first time since the 1972 Olympics in Munich.

The Paris Games saw the Indian team play scintillating hockey at times; performances that saw them defeat Australia by 3-2, for the first time after 52 years in the Olympics.

They pulled out another rabbit from the hat in the quarterfinals, an unreal performance by every single member of the team against Great Britain, where they defended with a man down for over 40 minutes to force penalty shootouts and win by 4-2, courtesy of heroics from PR Sreejesh.

