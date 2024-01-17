Hockey Olympic Qualifiers: United States to meet Japan with goals at a premimum

Ranchi, Jan 17 The United States, which unexpectedly topped Pool B with an all-win record in three matches, will take on Japan, who were also unbeaten in their preliminary league matches, in a semifinal clash of the women's FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers, hoping to continue their dream run and secure a place in the Paris Olympic Games.

With three berths to Paris available in the event in Ranchi, both the finalists will be assured of their tickets while the third place will be filled by the winner of the playoff for the third and fourth positions.

Winning the semifinal means the team will avoid the hassle of playing in the playoff to secure a berth in the Olympics.

Though the USA had reached Ranchi with high hopes, they were not among the favourites to finish among the top three. From Pool B, hosts India and New Zealand were considered to be favourites. But the Americans beat both the favourites to top the standings by not conceding a single goal. They had scored 1-0 wins against India and New Zealand while beating Italy 2-0.

The Americans rode on the superb defence put up by their backline including Ashley Hoffman and Elizabeth Yeager while goalkeeper Bing Kelsey has been a rock in the goal.

Their forwards have had limited success with two of their four goals have been field goals. Ashley Sessa and Abigail Tamer have scored the field goals for them.

Japan had caused a sensation by holding Germany to a 1-1 draw, absorbing tremendous pressure exerted by the Germans who earned 14 penalty corners.

That draw was interspersed by 2-0 wins against the Czech Republic and Chile. Jude Menezes' team too has depended on its strong defence and got the better of their opponents. They do have a good forward line that harassed the German defence in the third and fourth quarters of their clash. The two Japanese goalkeepers Eika Nakamura and Akio Tanaka have saved the side on many occasions.

All in all, the semifinal clash between the United States and Japan promises to be an entertaining one though goals could be a premium.

In classification matches for 5th to 8th places on Thursday, Chile will take on Italy while New Zealand meet the Czech Republic, with the winners clashing on Friday to decide the fifth position.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor