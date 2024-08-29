Hockey: Rajgir in Bihar to host 8th Women's Asian Champions Trophy

New Delhi, Aug 29 In exciting news for hockey fans in India, the Women's Asian Champions Trophy will be hosted in the ancient city of Rajgir in Bihar, which is famous for its holy sites and hot springs. The event will be a joint venture between Hockey India and the Bihar Government and will be held at the newly developed Rajgir Hockey Stadium from November 11 to 20.

Last year, Hockey Jharkhand successfully hosted the Women's Asian Champions Trophy in Ranchi, where the hosts India clinched the title. Besides the defending champions India, reigning Olympic silver-medalists China, Japan, Korea, Malaysia and Thailand are expected to participate in the marquee tournament.

Extending a warm welcome to the international teams set to participate in the prestigious continental event, Nitish Kumar, Chief Minister of Bihar, said, "I am very happy and delighted to extend the support of Bihar Government to host the 8th Women's Asian Champions Trophy. We extend a very warm welcome to the international teams participating in the prestigious event. We hope the hockey teams, officials and hockey fans travelling for this event will enjoy the hospitality of our people, we will ensure no stone is left unturned in making this event a grand success."

Elated to announce the host nation, Dato Fumio Ogura, President of the Asian Hockey Federation, said, "I am delighted to announce that the 8th Women's Asian Champions Trophy will be held in India. I extend my profound gratitude to Hockey India for taking up the responsibility to host this marquee event after successfully hosting the Men's and Women's Asian Champions Trophy in India last year. I am confident that the event in Rajgir, Bihar will be a huge success similar to the previous edition held in Ranchi, Jharkhand."

Expressing his gratitude to the Bihar Government, Dr. Dilip Tirkey, President of Hockey India, said, "Hockey India is very excited to host the prestigious Women's Asian Champions Trophy in Bihar. This is a historic moment for hockey as this is the first time an international hockey tournament is being held in Bihar. We are grateful to the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) and the Bihar Government for the incredible opportunity and support to host the event."

